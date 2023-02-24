The incendiary EP recorded by Gama live that they launch today Friday February 24 on digital platforms, it is accompanied by the clip of the audiovisual version of it, which we premiered on MondoSonoro.

Under the wings and guarantee of sound disorder, an independent label from Almería that was born with the underground spirit of yesteryear, promoting and editing other music (without paying attention to styles and fashions), looking only for quality and emotions from below and between the cracks; With Compro Oro as their spearhead, they launch again, this time live, one of their most atmospheric, disturbing and powerful sound references, Gama.

The Valencian duo of after-punk and industrial noise (which would make David Lynch himself salivate), made up of M. (vocals, percussion kit and synthesizers) and C. (guitars, bass drum and synths), after two EPs, I (20) y II (21), they show us now and collect in a new record work, all their strength and charm on the tables, recreating live (without samplers or digital additions) their second EP in its entirety.

Recorded in a warehouse in the industrial and port area of ​​Sagunto, they maintain the structure of the songs from IIbut they reinforce the sonic rawness that the band exudes live, with swarms of house-brand guitars ranging from death rock to noise, and their techno shredder with acoustic bases at full capacity.

The release, which we premiered exclusively in Sound worldis accompanied by the audiovisual recording of the live performance developed in CampD.Labwith the support of the Department of Youth and Children of the City of Sagunto y Zulu break.

So, until you can enjoy them in concert, here’s a good dose of flames made in Gamada, inside video and fire walk with me!