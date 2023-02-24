Home World We premiere the sharp “II (live)” by Gamada
World

We premiere the sharp “II (live)” by Gamada

by admin
We premiere the sharp “II (live)” by Gamada

The incendiary EP recorded by Gama live that they launch today Friday February 24 on digital platforms, it is accompanied by the clip of the audiovisual version of it, which we premiered on MondoSonoro.

Under the wings and guarantee of sound disorder, an independent label from Almería that was born with the underground spirit of yesteryear, promoting and editing other music (without paying attention to styles and fashions), looking only for quality and emotions from below and between the cracks; With Compro Oro as their spearhead, they launch again, this time live, one of their most atmospheric, disturbing and powerful sound references, Gama.

The Valencian duo of after-punk and industrial noise (which would make David Lynch himself salivate), made up of M. (vocals, percussion kit and synthesizers) and C. (guitars, bass drum and synths), after two EPs, I (20) y II (21), they show us now and collect in a new record work, all their strength and charm on the tables, recreating live (without samplers or digital additions) their second EP in its entirety.

Recorded in a warehouse in the industrial and port area of ​​Sagunto, they maintain the structure of the songs from IIbut they reinforce the sonic rawness that the band exudes live, with swarms of house-brand guitars ranging from death rock to noise, and their techno shredder with acoustic bases at full capacity.
The release, which we premiered exclusively in Sound worldis accompanied by the audiovisual recording of the live performance developed in CampD.Labwith the support of the Department of Youth and Children of the City of Sagunto y Zulu break.

See also  "With you until victory": the speaker Pelosi in Kiev reassures Zelensky about the 33 billion US aid

So, until you can enjoy them in concert, here’s a good dose of flames made in Gamada, inside video and fire walk with me!

You may also like

The Arcs, crítica de su disco Electrophonic Chronic...

[Hong Kong News]The National Security Expenditures Criticized in...

Draw, Round of 16, Europa League

A year of photos from the war in...

Who is the man from the church who...

A year of war, Zelensky’s video message: “Ukraine...

Pope Francis: Sanctions should not hinder aid to...

haywire traffic. And there are those who ski...

Salt changes leadership: Max Nunziata new CEO

Shame, critic of his album Food For Worms...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy