KI: Already “better than many doctors” – the dark side of ChatGPT and Co.

Dhe artificial intelligence is conquering new areas of life at breakneck speed. Some applications such as ChatGPT are already intelligent enough to support work, make diagnoses, fill out tax returns and answer legal questions. New studies confirm these observations. But with the progress come great risks: not only for the job or for health. Geoffrey Hinton, whom his followers call the “godfather of AI”, quit his job at search engine giant Google this week. The reason, he says himself: to be able to speak freely about the risks of artificial intelligence. Like him, other experts see an urgent need for action.