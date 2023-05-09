Home » Giro d’Italia: Matthews strikes after an eight-year break
Sports

Giro d’Italia: Matthews strikes after an eight-year break

by admin
Giro d’Italia: Matthews strikes after an eight-year break

Tour of Italy

After an eight-year dry spell, Michael Matthews has won his third stage at the Giro d’Italia. Lukas Pöstlberger’s Australian teammate at Jayco prevailed on Monday in the uphill sprint of the decimated field ahead of Danish ex-world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo). Lower Austrian Patrick Konrad (Bora) took eleventh place.

08.05.2023 17.43

Online since yesterday at 5:43 p.m


(Update: yesterday, 5:54 p.m.)

Third in the stage after 216 kilometers from Vasto to Melfi was Kaden Groves (AUS) from the Alpecin team in the exhausting sprint. The overall leader Remco Evenepoel (15th/Soudal Quick Step) and the other favorites, like Konrad, finished in the first group.

The Belgian now leads the overall standings 32 seconds ahead of the Portuguese Joao Almeida, while the Slovenian Primoz Roglic improved to third place (+0:44) as he was seventh in the stage. Konrad, now 1:59 minutes behind Evenepoel, managed to jump from 37th to 27th place – Pöstlberger, who was helping Matthews, lost as stage 106th. more than nine minutes.

Rain and two breakaways

Rain and two mountain classifications in the third and fourth category about 30 kilometers from the finish line and the dangerous descent that followed ensured selection in the field. Before that, the race had been dominated by the Corratec Selle Italia pros Veljko Stojnic (SRB) and Alexander Konytschew (RUS), who were caught by their pursuers after a long attempt to escape on the first climb.

Ultimately, Matthews celebrated his first Giro stage win since 2015 when the now 32-year-old, like in 2014, won a sprint stage and the team time trial with Orica GreenEdge. For Matthews it was the 40th professional win and the tenth in one of the three major national tours. He won three stages at the Vuelta, four at the Tour de France – most recently in 2022.

See also  Tassi promotes his Pavia "Defeat does not count"

On Tuesday, the first difficult mountain stage is on the program of the 106th Tour of Italy. The fourth section leads from Venosa over 175 kilometers and two mountain classifications of the second category up to Lago Laceno (1,062 m). The class riders around Evenepoel will be put to the test.

Giro d’Italia 2023

3. Stage (Vasto – Melfi, 216 km):
1. Michael Matthews OUT OF 05:01:41
2. Mads Pedersen THE -“-
3. Kaden Groves OUT OF -“-
4. Vincent Albanian ITA -“-
5. Stefano Oldani ITA -“-
6. Sven Erik Bysröm NOR -“-
7. Primoz Roglic SLO -“-
8. Simon Velasco ITA -“-
9. Tom Skujin LIT -“-
10. Andrea Vendrame ITA -“-
11. Patrick Konrad AUT -“-
15. Remco Evenepoel BEL -“-
106. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT + 9:07
Overall ranking after three of 21 stages:
1. Remco Evenepoel BEL 10:18:07
2. João Almeida BY + 0:29
3. Primoz Roglic SLO 0:44
4. Stefan Kung SUI 0:46
5. Geraint Thomas GBR 0:58
6. Alexander Vlasov RUS -“-
7. Tao Geoghegan Hart GBR 1:02
8. Michael Matthews OUT OF -“-
9. Jay Vine OUT OF 1:08
10. Mads Pedersen THE 1:18
27. Patrick Konrad AUT 1:59
103. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT 10:46

Stage plan:

06.05. 1st stage Fossacesia Marina – Ortona (19,6 km/EZF) Evenepoel
07.05. 2. Stage Teramo – San Salvo (201 km) Milan
08.05. 3. Stage Vasto – Melfi (216 km) Matthews
09.05. 4th stage Venosa – Lake Laceno (175 km)
10.05. 5th Stage Atripalda – Salerno (171 km)
11.05. 6. Stage Naples – Naples (162 km)
12.05. 7th Stage Capua – Gran Sasso (218 km/BAK)
13.05. 8. Stage Terni – Fossombrone (207 km)
14.05. 9. Stage Savignano Sul Rubicone – Cesena (35km/EZF)
15.05. rest day
16.05. 10. Stage Scandiano – Viareggio (196 km)
17.05. 11. Stage Camaiore – Tortona (219 km)
18.05. 12. Stage Bra – Rivoli (179 km)
19.05. 13. Stage Borgofranco D’Ivrea – Crans Montana (SUI/207 km/BAK)
20.05. 14. Stage Sierre (SUI) – Cassano Magnano (193 km)
21.05. 15. Stage Seregno – Bergamo (195 km)
22.05. rest day
23.05. 16. Stage Sand Churches – Monte Bondone (203 km/BAK)
24.05. 17. Stage Pergine Valsugana – Caorle (195 km)
25.05. 18. Stage Oderzo – Val di Zoldo (161 km/BAK)
26.05. 19. Stage Longarone – Drei Zinnen/Rifugio Auronzo (183 km/BAK)
27.05. 20. Stage Tarvis – Monte Lussari (18.6 km /BZF)
28.05. 21. Stage Roma – Roma (135 km)

EZF = individual time trial
BZF = Bergzeitfahren
BAK = Trust

You may also like

The management of PSG and the leaders of...

Relegated, FC Nantes separates from its coach, Antoine...

Garth Crooks’ Team of the Week: Kane, Salah,...

Everton’s footballers unexpectedly won and are no longer...

Premier League: How ‘spellbinding’ and record-breaking day at...

Sky Sport – “NBA” basketball: Playoffs – Conference...

Walker between Milan and Juve, the market triangle:...

Stephen Curry, the basketball magician

Storm over Gasperini, what the coach said about...

Udinese – Sampdoria 2:0, Sampdoria footballers are the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy