Giro d’Italia: Matthews strikes after an eight-year break

Third in the stage after 216 kilometers from Vasto to Melfi was Kaden Groves (AUS) from the Alpecin team in the exhausting sprint. The overall leader Remco Evenepoel (15th/Soudal Quick Step) and the other favorites, like Konrad, finished in the first group.

The Belgian now leads the overall standings 32 seconds ahead of the Portuguese Joao Almeida, while the Slovenian Primoz Roglic improved to third place (+0:44) as he was seventh in the stage. Konrad, now 1:59 minutes behind Evenepoel, managed to jump from 37th to 27th place – Pöstlberger, who was helping Matthews, lost as stage 106th. more than nine minutes.

Rain and two breakaways

Rain and two mountain classifications in the third and fourth category about 30 kilometers from the finish line and the dangerous descent that followed ensured selection in the field. Before that, the race had been dominated by the Corratec Selle Italia pros Veljko Stojnic (SRB) and Alexander Konytschew (RUS), who were caught by their pursuers after a long attempt to escape on the first climb.

Ultimately, Matthews celebrated his first Giro stage win since 2015 when the now 32-year-old, like in 2014, won a sprint stage and the team time trial with Orica GreenEdge. For Matthews it was the 40th professional win and the tenth in one of the three major national tours. He won three stages at the Vuelta, four at the Tour de France – most recently in 2022.

On Tuesday, the first difficult mountain stage is on the program of the 106th Tour of Italy. The fourth section leads from Venosa over 175 kilometers and two mountain classifications of the second category up to Lago Laceno (1,062 m). The class riders around Evenepoel will be put to the test.

Giro d’Italia 2023

3. Stage (Vasto – Melfi, 216 km): 1. Michael Matthews OUT OF 05:01:41 2. Mads Pedersen THE -“- 3. Kaden Groves OUT OF -“- 4. Vincent Albanian ITA -“- 5. Stefano Oldani ITA -“- 6. Sven Erik Bysröm NOR -“- 7. Primoz Roglic SLO -“- 8. Simon Velasco ITA -“- 9. Tom Skujin LIT -“- 10. Andrea Vendrame ITA -“- 11. Patrick Konrad AUT -“- 15. Remco Evenepoel BEL -“- 106. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT + 9:07

Overall ranking after three of 21 stages: 1. Remco Evenepoel BEL 10:18:07 2. João Almeida BY + 0:29 3. Primoz Roglic SLO 0:44 4. Stefan Kung SUI 0:46 5. Geraint Thomas GBR 0:58 6. Alexander Vlasov RUS -“- 7. Tao Geoghegan Hart GBR 1:02 8. Michael Matthews OUT OF -“- 9. Jay Vine OUT OF 1:08 10. Mads Pedersen THE 1:18 27. Patrick Konrad AUT 1:59 103. Lukas Pöstlberger AUT 10:46