After rapid expansion in 2022 following the launch of CGO600 and CGO800S, TENWAYS, the specialized brand of urban electric mobility presents its latest proposal: the e-bike CGO600 Pro. Building on a vibrant and highly engaged community, the makers have heeded fan feedback and created an updated edition of the captivating CGO600, which will be available for pre-order from February 22, 2023, with shipments starting from of March.

CGO600 Pro makes use of an elegant and sporty aesthetic, optimized compared to its predecessor model: the result is a winning combination of the expectations of the most demanding cyclists, thanks to the advanced functions, and the peculiarities most appreciated by the fandom, such as the characteristic guide fluid TENWAYS.

This new model features a 360Wh portable battery, made with a color coating for greater visual appeal: an unusual feature for e-bikes in this price range, which is sure to please the more attentive to detail enthusiasts. The battery is capable of providing up to 100 km of assisted range, further extended thanks to the optional power banks.

The CGO600 Pro also sees the addition of an adjustable stem, to accommodate a wider range of riding styles and positions. The new model also boasts an integrated front light, designed in an innovative style thanks to a technologically advanced and attractive design.

40mm road tires are standard, for better traction in everyday driving. The new TENWAYS branded aluminum mudguards offer greater protection to the cyclist, while keeping the weight of the vehicle low.

Despite all these technical innovations, CGO600 Pro remains faithful to the basic philosophy of TENWAYS, which aims to ensure exceptional and natural driving. Firstly, the overall weight has been kept to a minimum, allowing, at just 16 kg, optimal handling, adaptable to the needs of any type of cyclist.

The 250W motor with rear hub clutch is silent, powerful and highly appreciated by the growing community of Tenwayers; working in perfect synergy with the super-responsive magnetic torque sensor, it thus offers a natural, intuitive and smooth pedaling experience.

The Gates carbon belt drive completes the driving experience: designed for maximum durability and minimum maintenance, it has a range of 30,000 km.

In line with TENWAYS’ aim to contribute to a greener and more sustainable world by offering quality electric bicycles at an advantageous quality-price ratio, the CGO600 Pro will be sold on the TENWAYS website at 1.799 euro.

A special early-bird offer will also be available for a limited time.

CGO600 Pro Specs:

Weight: 16kg

Full speed: 25km/h

Maximum load: 120kg

Autonomy: 70-100km

Drums: 36V 10Ah with cells

LG Sensor: Magnetic torque sensor

Motor: 250W brushless motor with built-in patented clutch

Display: Compact OLED display

Transmission systems: Gates carbon belt

Brakes: disk hydraulics Tektro

Tyres: 700*40C CST puncture resistant

Colors: Avocado Green/Midnight Black / Sky Blue / Pebble Grey

Dimensions: 460mm/500mm/540mm/580mm