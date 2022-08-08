Listen to the audio version of the article

Three years after the launch of Kia’s compact crossover, the XCeed returns with a rather substantial update that introduces aesthetic and technological innovations in addition to the brand new GT-Line trim. Aesthetically, the novelties are concentrated in the front, where the headlights have a different internal design of the lights and the grille is larger in addition to adding an air conveyor. The fog lights integrated into the headlights free up useful space for the new bumper strip. Behind, however, the updates concern the air diffuser with a shiny plate and a new exhaust seat. The GT Line trim debuting on the XCeed features unique details such as dark chrome moldings, 18-inch alloy wheels, glossy black roof rails and black mirror caps. But the XCeed is also renewed inside with the 12.3-inch full-hd digital instrument cluster and the multimedia one on a 10.25-inch touch screen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. As standard, all the XCeeds offer the latest version of Kia Connect, the system that allows the app to remotely control certain parameters of the car. The engine range for the new XCeed includes a 1,000 cc 3-cylinder engine powered by LPG with 120 hp, in addition to the 4-cylinder 1,500 xx combined with a mild hybrid and a 160 hp dual-clutch automatic transmission. Then there is the 4-cylinder 1,600 cc turbodiesel mild-hybrid from 136 hp combined with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed automatic. The offer is completed by the plug-in hybrid based on a 1,600 cc 4-cylinder engine and a 60 hp electric motor powered by the 8.9 kWh battery, for an output of 141 hp.

The electric range is 48 km. The new XCeed, which will be on sale from September, will be offered at the strike price of 27,500 euros.