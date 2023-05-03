Home » Pre-compiled 2023, the rules for deducting health care costs
Pre-compiled 2023, the rules for deducting health care costs

Pre-compiled 2023, the rules for deducting health care costs

Health costs largely already present in the pre-compiled declaration as communicated directly to the health card system. Doctors and dentists, health facilities, analysis laboratories, pharmacies, veterinarians, and health professionals (physiotherapists, psychologists, biologists, radiologist technicians, nurses, midwives, opticians, etc.) are obliged to send. On the other hand, the costs incurred for medical devices outside the healthcare circuit must be added to the model, for example for online purchases or in the large-scale distribution circuit.

