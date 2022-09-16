A month after the announcement of the retirement of the female tennis legend, Serena Williams the Swiss champion also leaves tennis later 20 Grand Slam titles, 103 titoli ATP and a medal gold medal at the 2008 Olympics in the men’s doubles together with Stan Wawrinka.

Federer announced in a video message on Twitter that the Making Cupa tournament he co-founded in 2017 would be his last professional event.

“The past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgery”, Federer said Thursday, who hasn’t played a competitive match since reaching the Wimbledon quarter-finals in July 2021. In his retirement announcement, posted on his social media accounts. “I worked hard to get back to full competitive form. But I also know the capabilities and limitations of my body and lately its message has been clear to me ”.

The Swiss champion said that “He will play tennis in the future, of course, but not in the Grand Slams or the ATP tour”.

Roger Federerleaves an incredible legacy on the field even if there will always remain the doubt of who was the strongest in tennis in the eternal confrontation with his long-time rivals Rafael Nadal (22 Grand Slam) e Novak Djokovic (21 Grand Slam).

Off the pitch, however, there is no competition. King Roger joined the billionaire club, reaching the magic quota of 1 billion dollars (before taxes and agents’ fees) thanks to sponsorships and various commercial activities. In comparison, according to Forbes estimates, during their stellar careers, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have earned $ 500 million and $ 470 million, respectively.

And therefore, Federer remains the best sports “brand”, with its 90 million in annual profits earned off the pitch in 2021more than 10 million ahead of number 2 in the standings, LeBron James

Over the course of his long career the Swiss ace has earned $ 131 million in prizes since his debut on the pro circuit in 1998. With his $ 131 million, Roger ranks third in ATP Tour history behind the 159 million dollars earned by Djokovic and 132 million of Nadal.

Barilla, Credit Suisse, Mercedes, Rolex are some of the names on the long list of sponsors …

The Federer “brand” has attracted a flood of blue-chip companies. The Swiss Master has long-term sponsorship deals with over a dozen brands and many of them have stayed with him for more than a decade, including Credit Suisse, Lindt, Mercedes e Rolex. In 2018, the tennis star left Nike, which had paid him about 150 million dollars over the course of two decades, to sign a clothing contract with the Japanese brand Uniqlo worth $ 300 million in ten years. In the days of his peak fitness, Federer’s fee to play in smaller events, exhibitions and tournaments amounted to 2 million dollars.

Roger Federer in the billionaire club, among the seven highest paid athletes ever

According to the Forbes 2022 ranking, Federer ranks 7th on the list of highest paid athletes in the world, even though in 2021 he only played 13 games, the Swiss champion earned around $ 700,000 in prizes. Roger was the highest paid athlete in the world on the 2020 list with a total of 106.3 million dollars and also holds the record for the highest paid tennis player for 17 consecutive years.

Over the course of his professional career, the 41-year-old’s earnings have nearly $ 1 billion. But that’s not all, this figure places him among the seven highest paid athletes ever, along with LeBron James, Floyd Mayweather, Lionel Messi, Phil Mickelson, Cristiano Ronaldo e Tiger Woodswhich touched one billion dollars while in business.

Roger Federer’s investments

Roger Federer loves sneakers. He has invested an undisclosed but significant amount in a Swiss brand called “On” in July 2020. The 41-year-old also launched some collections called “The Roger Center Court JP All-White Sneakers” e “The Roger Pro“. In truth, the Swiss player has become a fashion icon now with an emphasis on comfort and performance in shoes. In September 2021, On debuted on the NYSE, about a year after listing in New York, capitalization reached $ 6 billion.

Federer also owns an athlete management agency TEAM8. The New York-based sports and entertainment company financed, Cori Gauff, the 18-year-old American tennis star.

TEAM8 is also the organizer of Making Cupwhich will be Federer’s last sporting event, and will be held in London from 23 to 25 September.