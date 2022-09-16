[Epoch Times, September 15, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Li Jing) On the eve of the closure of Chengdu, some insiders were arrested by the police for leaking secrets in advance; on the eve of the unblocking of Chengdu, some official insiders leaked secrets again , which made the mayor furious and aroused the attention and heated discussion among netizens.

On the evening of September 14, Chengdu officially issued a notice that since 12:00 on September 15, many areas in Chengdu will be unblocked, and normal production and living order will be gradually restored.

Although Chengdu has announced the unblocking of several areas, some areas of the 6 main urban areas (hereinafter referred to as “5+1” areas) including Qingyang District, Jinjiang District, and Wuhou District will continue to be closed and controlled; outside the “5+1” area The district (city) county personnel and vehicles are not allowed to go to the “5+1” area unless it is necessary.

In addition, districts (cities) and counties outside the “5+1” area can gradually resume dine-in meals in an orderly manner. However, all kinds of space-closed entertainment venues and various public cultural and sports venues in the city continue to suspend business. The city is not allowed to hold large-scale offline conferences, trainings, square dances and other gathering activities; it is required to “leave Chengdu (Chengdu) when it is not necessary”.

Just before the official announcement of the above, the Chengdu Municipal Government held a work conference on epidemic prevention and control, and the district governments participated in the conference through video equipment.

According to sources, during this meeting, officials from Qingyang District took pictures of the meeting privately through their mobile phones. In this regard, the mayor of Chengdu was angry, and the participants in Qingyang District were held accountable. Subsequently, the news of the mayor’s anger spread like wildfire.

According to another source, the Qingyang District Party Committee and the District Government conducted a “deep review” with the Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government, saying that this time, relevant personnel in Qingyang District had taken photos of the meeting and transmitted it online without authorization, resulting in the leakage of important meeting contents, which would be helpful for the city’s epidemic prevention and control. The control added to the chaos and caused a negative impact, “deeply remorseful and ashamed”.

According to public information, Wang Fengchao, vice governor of Sichuan Province, concurrently serves as the mayor of Chengdu, and Shi Xiaolin is currently the secretary of the Chengdu Municipal Party Committee.

For this internal “leak” incident, the official announcement has not yet been released. However, the matter aroused the attention and heated discussion among netizens.

“The news leaked and the leader got angry, the news of the leader’s anger spread again, and the leader continued to get angry… Facts have proved that the leader held an open and democratic meeting, a meeting that the people of the whole city participated in, and a successful and festive meeting. It’s live.”

“The leaders of the people hold an epidemic meeting for the people, and the people participate and supervise their own leadership. Isn’t it good? Does the epidemic prevention situation need to be kept secret from the people?”

“The news of silent management was leaked in advance, and the news of unblocking was also leaked in advance. Chengdu people really know how to play, and the mayor is going crazy.”

Insiders arrested for leaking secrets before the city closed in Chengdu

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is approaching, and the authorities have strengthened the epidemic control measures. Since August 20, 74 cities in China have been under partial or complete lockdown, affecting more than 300 million people.

In contrast, few cities have been hit as hard as Chengdu. In recent months, Chengdu has experienced droughts, heat waves, power outages, earthquakes, and epidemic blockades.

Chengdu was closed on September 1. This is another Chinese city with a population of more than 20 million entering a “closed city” state after Shanghai. As the restrictions continue, desperation is growing.

On the eve of Chengdu’s closure, a person familiar with the matter was arrested by the police for leaking the authorities’ deployment in advance, causing public dissatisfaction.

Mainland netizen “Tropical Rainforest” disclosed in a group chat on August 29 that Sichuan Province is about to “statically manage” Chengdu, and Chengdu officials are discussing the launch of a “5+2” closure and control plan. The news spread quickly and widely, and local citizens began to stock up on living supplies.

The next day, Chengdu did not shut down the city, but the netizen “Tropical Rainforest” was arrested by the police, accused of “posting quarrels and provoking remarks in online groups, causing panic among citizens and disrupting epidemic prevention and control work” and detained. Fifteen days and a fine of $1,000.

The day after the netizen “Tropical Rainforest” was arrested by the police, Chengdu officials officially issued a “closed city” notice: the city’s residents will stay at home in principle, and do not leave Chengdu unless necessary. This action by the authorities has aroused ridicule among netizens.

Some netizens said: “When the ‘Tropical Rainforest’ was taken away and detained, they were applauding for severe punishment and rumors. When I woke up early this morning, the vegetable market was emptied, and the whole area was closed. Crazy Thursday is really not an exaggeration. “

Responsible editor: Sun Yun#