6,000 meters of road in downtown Mannheim rehabilitated

Mannheim. The urban space service Mannheim completes the road surface renovation in the western lower town on time as the second of four sections in downtown Mannheim. The city announced this in a press release. The Stadtraumservice has set itself the task of renovating the road surfaces throughout the city center within three years.

With the so-called thin-layer cold asphalt renovation (DSK), the road surface of a quadrant in the city center, more precisely: the eastern upper town, was renovated within a short time last summer, it is said. Thanks to the experience gained, the second of a total of four areas, the so-called western lower town, was even able to be completed a week earlier than planned, the city announced.

Partial areas of the E to K squares could be renovated by applying about one centimeter of cold asphalt and thus unevenness and damage to the road surface could be removed.

The reorganization of sidewalk parking issued by the Ministry of Transport in all Baden-Württemberg cities has already been implemented in large parts of the city center. Parking on sidewalks is no longer tolerated and is only possible where it is expressly indicated. Fixed posts to be installed in the coming weeks and new signage will permanently stop illegal sidewalk parking, the city said.