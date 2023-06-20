Home » A submarine that was visiting the remains of the Titanic disappears in the Atlantic Ocean » Science News
A submarine that was visiting the remains of the Titanic disappears in the Atlantic Ocean » Science News

So far it is unknown whether there were any tourists on board the submarine.

And submarine used to take tourists to see the wreck of the Titanic has disappeared into the Atlantic Ocean, causing the‘starting a search operation. This was announced by the Boston Coast Guard. So far it is unknown whether there were any tourists on board the submarine.

The remains of famous shipwreck lie 3,800 meters deep on the bottom of theAtlantic, approximately 600 kilometers off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. Tourists and experts usually rent special packages to view the remains of the Titanic, discovered in 1985. Such an excursion can cost thousands of dollars and the descent and ascent takes about eight hours, according to local media reports.

