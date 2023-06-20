Mosquito alarm, there isn’t just the annoyance of itching: what is Skeeter’s syndrome

Beware of this syndrome which can compromise the health of those who are stung. Let’s see how to defend ourselves and our family.

Mosquitoes are very annoying and especially in summer their company can ruin a nice evening or night’s sleep. Nevertheless the greatest risk of this insect is the Skeeter syndrome and in this article we will reveal what it is and how to deal with this threat. Summer is definitely the most loved season of all but because of the mosquitoes we all have to arm ourselves with spray or zampirone. When you are “stroked” by these unwelcome insects, the itchy spot lasts for days. Furthermore, children are particularly targeted and are intolerant of itching.

Skeeter syndrome: beware of this danger brought by mosquitoes – grantennistoscana.it

It all stems from the fact that at the time of the sting one of six needles of the mosquito injects its saliva into our blood. Apparently the mosquito has only one sting but on closer inspection this is made up of six needles and each one has a very specific task. As we have said, one deals with injecting saliva into the blood, the other two are real retractors; two serrate the skin and a single one deals with take our blood. The saliva of the mosquito is very important (from its point of view) because it is truly powerful anesthetic which does not make us notice the sting.

A dangerous syndrome

Insect saliva also has an irritant and anticoagulant effect. The irritation serves to increase blood flow and allow you to get more blood. Some people, however, are particularly sensitive to mosquito bites and risk the so-called skeeter syndrome, a inflammatory reaction which can be quite dangerous.

How the sting occurs and the risks of this syndrome – grantennistoscana.it

This syndrome is one of the many forms of allergic response to the sting of this insect and consists of an inflammatory reaction accompanied by complex symptoms. This pathology is technically caused by allergenic polypeptides present in saliva. Sufferers of this syndrome at the time of the sting undergo a sort of shock.

An unmotivated but important immune response

The body misinterprets these mosquito-inoculated proteins as dangerous and the immune system he responds violently with a completely useless allergic reaction. All people bitten by mosquitoes have swelling and discomfort but those affected by skeeter syndrome when stung can feel a swelling of the entire limb.

But let’s see what all the symptoms of this syndrome are. In addition to swelling we have redness or changes in the color of the skin, low fever, swollen lymph nodes, pain, itching. In some cases, however, those who are subject to this syndrome can even face anaphylaxis and this requires immediate and specialist care.

The risk of anaphylaxis and how to defend yourself

Those who experience anaphylaxis have real ones respiratory difficultiesfeeling faint, swollen mouth and hives. The remedies for Skeeter’s syndrome are varied. A person with this syndrome should always have the following products on hand: topical corticosteroids (hydrocortisone cream), oral antihistamines, anesthetic and soothing after-sting products.

Skeeter syndrome symptoms can be severe

Furthermore, it is always advisable to apply del ice to contain itching, swelling and redness. Who is affected by more severe cases of skeeter syndrome may need of immunotherapy and therefore to desensitize oneself towards this specific allergen. At the beginning we start with minimal doses and then these are increased over 3-6 months. Then there is a maintenance phase which can last from 3 to 5 years. It is a relatively rare syndrome but it is important to take precautions for those affected.

Alternative remedies against mosquitoes

However, even for those who are not affected by this syndrome it is important to know that there are gods to defend themselves from mosquitoes natural and little-known remedies that can be really useful. We don’t necessarily have to use chemicals that can also be harmful to health. Ultraviolet lamps may be a healthier alternative. But a good idea may be to equip each window with one mosquito net.

Let’s defend ourselves with natural and healthy repellents – grantennistoscana.it

Maybe few know it, but onion and cloves they are an excellent natural repellent for this insect. Plants such as citronella, geraniums, basil, lavender and mint can also be a useful repellent. However there is a deterrent that very few readers will be willing to use and that is the bats. In fact, there are those who use the so-called bat-boxes to keep mosquitoes away but you will probably prefer to avoid it.

