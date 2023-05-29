Home » Kiosk without staff contact – Valora relies on self-checkout
Kiosk without staff contact – Valora relies on self-checkout

Kiosk without staff contact – Valora relies on self-checkout

Shop at the kiosk without ever speaking to the staff: Valora is now using self-checkout

Self-checkout machines have become indispensable in local supermarkets. Now the retailer Valora is also equipping the first kiosk branches with it. That’s what customers want, he justifies the step – and also checks shopping with a cell phone.

Queuing at the checkout? In the supermarkets of Migros, Coop, Lidl and Aldi, nobody has had to do this for a long time if they don’t want it. Retailers have set up self-checkout machines in many branches – i.e. devices that can be used to independently scan and pay for purchases. They meet a need: according to a study by Credit Suisse a good three years ago, 57 percent of those surveyed said they found self-checkout interesting and were already using it.

