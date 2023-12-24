Know the Hourly Electricity Price Today and How to Avoid High Costs

The electricity price per hour for tomorrow is now available every day at 1 PM through the OMIE website. The hourly electricity price for today, December 24th, is also released. The OMIE data indicates that the average price for Sunday, December 24th, will be 69.17 euros per megawatt hour, showing a decrease compared to the previous day. The lowest price of the day will be between 4 pm and 5 pm while the highest price is expected from 8 pm to 10 pm.

According to the data below, electricity in the Spanish cities except for Ceuta and Melilla are expected to be 75 euros/MWh by 6 pm to midnight, cautioning individuals to avoid appliance use during peak hours to avoid high electric bills.

People want to know at what hours the electricity will be cheaper today, and the answer is any time from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

OMIE carries out an auction through a market operator to “marry” supply and demand, setting the electricity price in the regulated market. The free market has fixed prices, giving consumers more security but requiring careful attention to tariff changes. The average monthly price of electricity, according to OMIE, for every month until October 2023, ranges from 80.85 to 143.31 euros/MWh.

