Showers are forecast for this Christmas Eve, but a drier Christmas

The National Meteorological Service (SNM) has warned of potential hazardous weather conditions in Puerto Rico this Christmas Eve. The remnants of a frontal system to the north, along with northerly winds and a nearby upper and mid-level trough, could bring showers to the region. However, the SNM predicts that weather conditions will improve on Christmas as dry air is expected to predominate.

Meteorologist Manuel Ramos also cautions about deteriorating maritime conditions, with a warning of strong surf for the north coast and a high risk of marine currents for several beaches. The SNM has issued a warning for small boat operators that will remain in effect until Monday, and Ramos has indicated that it may need to be extended.

The NWS San Juan also tweeted about the hazardous marine and coastal conditions prevailing in Puerto Rico, particularly along the north, east, and western waters and coastal areas of the islands. Residents and visitors are advised to exercise caution and stay updated on the latest weather advisories.

