Claiming to have no short board high-end machine: Mi 13, Mi 13 Pro complete configuration single exposure

The Mi 13 series is officially released, and it will take some time to wait patiently.

However, based on the official warm-up content, in fact, a lot of information has surfaced, and even a “warrior” sneaked away the demo of the Mi 13 Pro, and the new shape and MIUI 14 system can be seen at a glance.

The picture shows the suspected Mi 13 Pro demo machine

Recently,Two configuration sheets of Mi 13 and Mi 13 Pro appeared on the Internet, and the core parameters are in front of them. Of course, how much can be settled in the end, we have to wait for Lei Jun to announce at the press conference.

The breaking news shows that Mi 13 uses a 6.36-inch E6 straight screen, 1080P resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, rear 23mm main camera IMX800, equipped with 4500mAh battery + Surging G1 charging chip, supports 67W wired, 50W wireless and 10W reverse fast charging, The thickness of the fuselage is 7.98mm and the weight is 189g.

Mi 13 Pro is replaced with a 6.73-inch E6 2K 120Hz display, 1920Hz PWM dimming, the main camera is a 1-inch outsole IMX989, the battery capacity is 4820mAh, 120W wired + 50W wireless fast charging, the thickness is 8.38mm, and the weight of the ceramic version is 229g.

Although it is a feature supported by Snapdragon 8 Gen2, it did not mention support for ultrasonic fingerprints and Wi-Fi 7 this time, and it seems that it may be absent.