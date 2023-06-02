Kühnert believes in the heating law before the summer break

According to the ministry, Habeck had invited the reporters from the three traffic light groups on Tuesday evening to answer 77 questions asked by the FDP reporters. The answers are now also in writing, they were presented to the German Press Agency on Thursday.

FDP parliamentary group leader Lukas Köhler recently spoke out in favor of emissions trading for traffic and buildings Deutschland to be introduced as early as 2024 – an introductory phase with a fixed price for CO2 emissions is currently scheduled until 2026. “The prospect of rising CO2 prices in emissions trading is the best incentive for people to also reduce emissions when heating and driving,” says Köhler. “In contrast to bans and regulations, emissions trading also provides additional income, which we can pay back to people as climate money in order to ensure social balance.” At the same time, a “technology-neutral building energy law” could be passed.