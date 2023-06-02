dani olmo in leipzig until 2027 | Sport

Dani Olmo extended his contract with the club.

Source: Profimedia

Dani Olmo extended his existing contract with Leipzig, which expired at the end of next season, until 2027!

The Spanish international has been a part of Leipzig since January 2020, when he arrived from Maksimir for a price of 29 million euros, having previously played 124 games for Dinamo, scoring 34 goals.

“Leipzig is a fantastic club in a fantastic city with fantastic fans, and I’m really happy to extend my contract“, the website of Danija Olm’s Word Club reported.

For the German club, Olmo played 122 games in all competitions, and scored 21 goals with 29 assists. He made 30 appearances in the national team and scored six goals.

Leipzig finished the championship in third place and will play in the Champions League next season, while in the final of the German Cup, on June 3, they will face Eintracht.

(mondo.ba/agencije)