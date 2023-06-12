Kunming Branch of China Merchants Bank held a series of themed salons on “Gathering in Dianfeng for Investment and Prospects”

The theme salon scene (photographed on June 9).Photo courtesy of China Merchants Bank Kunming Branch

Recently, Kunming Branch of China Merchants Bank held a series of salons of “Gathering in Dianfeng for Investment and Prospects”. The event was divided into 3 sessions, and a total of more than 100 listed, provincial state-owned enterprises and green energy industry related enterprises in Yunnan Province were invited to participate in the meeting comminicate.

In the first salon with the theme of “China Merchants Bank Helps the High-Quality Development of Listed and Listed Enterprises in Yunnan Province”, experts discussed the reform of the comprehensive registration system, the review requirements and product trends of A-share IPO refinancing, and the spin-off and major asset restructuring of listed companies. The latest developments and regulatory analysis of the latest news and regulatory analysis will be shared, and vivid cases in the field of capital markets will be provided.

In the theme salon of “Helping the Asset Revitalization Strategy of State-owned Enterprises”, relevant persons in charge and experts from the Investment Banking Department of the China Merchants Bank Headquarters shared their views on China Merchants Bank’s assistance in asset revitalization, guidelines for the review of exchange REITs, and the operation mode of green dual-carbon industry funds.

In the last “Green Energy, Green Development” theme salon, in order to grasp the core of the green energy industry in Yunnan, China Merchants Bank specially invited experts from the China Merchants Bank Research Institute and the Product Director of the Investment Banking Department of the China Merchants Bank Headquarters to share wind power photovoltaics. Industry development trends, China Merchants Bank’s green finance investment bank comprehensive financial service plan for energy industry, aims to promote communication between China Merchants Bank and green industry enterprises in the region, explore more green financial service methods that meet the needs of enterprises, and help green and low-carbon enterprises grow Full life cycle investment and financing services.

The relevant person in charge of China Merchants Bank Kunming Branch said that in the series of salon activities of “Gathering in Dianfeng for Investment and Prospects”, China Merchants Bank once again demonstrated its professionalism and mature experience in the fields of asset revitalization, state-owned enterprise reform and green energy. China Merchants Bank has been committed to promoting the development of the real economy and building a platform for common development and mutual benefit for local enterprises and governments. In the future, China Merchants Bank will continue to deepen the local economy, actively respond to market changes, help promote the development of the real economy, and make greater contributions to building an innovative, harmonious, green, open, and shared modern Yunnan. (over)