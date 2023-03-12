Home Business Kuoni closes travel agencies: These branches are affected
Business

Kuoni closes travel agencies: These branches are affected

by admin
Kuoni closes travel agencies: These branches are affected

Kuoni is closing travel agencies again, and the Gallusmarkt branch is also affected – and this is what Hotelplan and Tui are planning

The death of the travel agency branches continues. Kuoni is closing four branches. The competition has also thinned out its branch network. This should also have something to do with the end of the corona restrictions. Nevertheless, the travel agencies are optimistic.

Already operating more branches: the travel agency chain Kuoni.

Ennio Leanza / KEYSTONE

Travel agencies are used to selling beautiful moments. No wonder the closure of branches is communicated euphemistically. “We’re moving,” says an e-mail that customers of a branch of the travel agency Kuoni received a few days ago. It was a paraphrase for the closure of the branch in Zurich’s Sihlcity on Friday without replacement. Layoffs are not announced.

See also  Usa: orders for durable goods +1% in October, much better than expected and showing a strong recovery

You may also like

Intel China special offer i5-13490F lightning price reduction!This...

The Schlein era begins: for the presidency almost...

SRF can hold its own, private are growing

Father Georg downgraded by Francis: from Ratzinger to...

ҵCharſƼȫ꾻1.71 ͬ154.33%_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office is investigating Suisse Secrets

Business smartphones, robust and ultra-secure. Here are the...

Credit Suisse reports a loss of CHF 7.3...

Meloni: “Ahò, but how did you think of...

2.8K OLED high refresh screen!ASUS Lingyao 14 2023...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy