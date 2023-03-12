Kuoni is closing travel agencies again, and the Gallusmarkt branch is also affected – and this is what Hotelplan and Tui are planning The death of the travel agency branches continues. Kuoni is closing four branches. The competition has also thinned out its branch network. This should also have something to do with the end of the corona restrictions. Nevertheless, the travel agencies are optimistic.

Already operating more branches: the travel agency chain Kuoni. Ennio Leanza / KEYSTONE

Travel agencies are used to selling beautiful moments. No wonder the closure of branches is communicated euphemistically. “We’re moving,” says an e-mail that customers of a branch of the travel agency Kuoni received a few days ago. It was a paraphrase for the closure of the branch in Zurich’s Sihlcity on Friday without replacement. Layoffs are not announced.