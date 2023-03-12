Home World St. Patrick’s, the Chicago river colored green as per tradition – Corriere TV
World

St. Patrick’s, the Chicago river colored green as per tradition – Corriere TV

by admin
St. Patrick’s, the Chicago river colored green as per tradition – Corriere TV

In Chicago, the river of the same name has been colored green again this year to celebrate St. Patrick’s on the occasion of the feast of March 17th. It is a tradition that has been going on for 61 years now. The Irish community is very strong in the Illinois metropolis and the celebrations of St. Patrick’s Day are among the most famous in the world. 2020, due to Covid restrictions, was the only year that the Chicago River was not colored green.

March 12, 2023 – Updated March 12, 2023, 2:38 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  William's 'furious' tactic after Harry's attacks: silence only. In the long run, the Royal Family will prevail

You may also like

Watch the special show on Kurir TV tonight...

Marah will perform throughout Spain on their reunion...

‘Til Kingdom Come unpacks the power and politics...

Roosevelt’s Fireside Talk

Ukraine, breaking news. «Russian Foreign Ministry admits internal...

Drugs: the new price increases are exaggerated |...

Elon Musk business perfume for Silicon Valley Bank:...

Pixies, breaking latest news of their concert at...

United Kingdom, still critical of the anti-migrant law:...

Assisted by Nemanja Radonjić in the match Leće...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy