In Chicago, the river of the same name has been colored green again this year to celebrate St. Patrick’s on the occasion of the feast of March 17th. It is a tradition that has been going on for 61 years now. The Irish community is very strong in the Illinois metropolis and the celebrations of St. Patrick’s Day are among the most famous in the world. 2020, due to Covid restrictions, was the only year that the Chicago River was not colored green.