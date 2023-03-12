While preparing for a tonsillectomy, eleven-year-old Erik from Köditz in the Upper Franconian district of Hof was accidentally diagnosed with a serious and rare blood disease. His only chance of survival is a stem cell donation. In his search for a donor, his family is actively supported in his home town.

Almost 14 days ago, Erik from Köditz was accidentally diagnosed with a serious blood disease, which is why he now has to hope for a stem cell donation. TSV Köditz, where Erik plays in the U13 football team, is therefore organizing a stem cell registration campaign in cooperation with DKMS to help the eleven-year-old.

By chance, Erik (11) is diagnosed with a serious and rare blood disease

Originally, Erik only went to the doctor because of a cold, when he noticed his thick tonsils and ordered an operation. “When preparing for the operation, a blood count was taken and it was catastrophic. It turned out that Erik has a serious, rare blood disease that means his body can no longer produce blood,” explains Alexander Spindler, sports director at TSV Köditz and responsible for the registration campaign. He had known Erik for a long time through the football club.

The stem cell registration campaign will take place on March 26, 2023 in the Göstrahalle in Köditz. In an announcement of the event, the football club writes: “A stem cell donation is his only chance of survival”. But the campaign is not only aimed at those who have not yet registered: “People who are already registered can and should come, because we sell sausages and steaks and there is a raffle,” reports Spindler. The proceeds from this benefit Erik’s family and the DKMS.

Boy urgently needs stem cell donation

Alexander Spindler explains the process of the campaign: “Anyone who wants to take part simply registers with their mobile phone using the QR code. On site, you then carry out an online health check by the DKMS to see whether you are suitable. If so, then you get a cotton swab, which you rub on the inside of your cheek for a minute and then put it in a container.” The swabs are then sent to a laboratory “and that’s it”. The process is similar to a corona test.

The registration campaign has already hit the ground running: “The feedback has been incredibly positive. We get a wide range of support across regions, beyond national borders, I’m in permanent mode,” reports the person in charge. Anyone who wants to help Erik should take part in the campaign on March 26, 2023 in the Göstrahalle Köditz, according to the motto: “Open your mouth, put in chopsticks, be a donor!”

This article was written by Anton Knorr