Business

K W NELSON GP(08411) released its results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The group recorded a profit of HK$41.438 million, a year-on-year increase of 28.19%; the profit attributable to the owners of the company was HK$57,000, compared with a loss of HK$3.636 million in the same period last year; The stock lost 0.01 HK cents.

According to the announcement, the increase in revenue was mainly driven by the increase in revenue from the design and decoration projects of residential care homes and medical centers for the elderly. The gross profit of Jiwei increased from approximately HK$8.4 million in the same period last year to approximately HK$12.5 million in the current period, representing an increase in About 49.1%.

