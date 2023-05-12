Home » Labor market – employment agency wants faster procedures for immigration of skilled workers
Business

Labor market – employment agency wants faster procedures for immigration of skilled workers

by admin
Labor market – employment agency wants faster procedures for immigration of skilled workers

.

Nuremberg (German news agency) – Federal Employment Agency board member Vanessa Ahuja is calling for a law to speed up the process alongside the Skilled Immigration Act. “But if only the legal framework is changed, but the administrative procedures are not simplified, not enough skilled workers will want to come to Germany,” she told the newspapers of the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Friday editions).

A “digitization boost” is needed, she added, citing the complete digitization of the central register of foreigners as an example. This should be “expanded to become the leading digital platform into which every authority has to feed data, making an exchange of documents and information by other means between the authorities involved superfluous”. For example, a procedural acceleration law would be desirable. Ahuja believes that the immigration figure of 400,000 people per year can only be achieved with faster processes.

“In 2021 Germany already had an immigration balance of 330,000 people,” she said. In order to break the 400,000 mark, the administrative procedures would also have to be streamlined.

HOME PAGE

See also  Environment - Kai Wegner criticizes Berlin blockers

You may also like

Saving: This is how high the interest rates...

Italian banks: 6bn profits in 3 months. Meloni...

Collective bargaining dispute at the railways: union speaks...

Mercedes EQA, the electric SUV that focuses on...

Twitter: Elon Musk announces resignation as CEO. A...

Heavy!Google releases the latest AI technology: the launch...

The climate is right for Lindner – and...

Charging columns increasingly in demand in accommodation facilities

Etsy: In three years I made 665,000 euros...

costs 7 billion in profits to EU homes

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy