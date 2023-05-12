“Investing in knowledge, a decisive element for seizing the opportunities offered by the green and digital transition. This is how quality work is generated and inequalities are tackled” — Emilia-Romagna News

Bologna – To promote investmentseffective and inclusive, in the training. Ensure skills appropriate to labor market needs and workers’ aspirations. AND attract people from other countries with the skills needed by the EU, strengthening learning opportunities and mobility but also facilitating the recognition of qualifications.

These are the objectives launched by the European Union for theEuropean Year of Skillswhich will end in May 2024, to relaunch the importance of training as a decisive element for seizing the opportunities offered by the green and digital transition as well as by the economic recovery.

The Emilia-Romagna Regional Government has approved a program of actions to promote training opportunities, attract and enhance talents and underline the importance of strengthening and updating skills.

“The project for the revitalization and development of Emilia-Romagna is based on the green and digital transition – explain the regional councilors Vincenzo Colla (Economic development and Green economy) e Paola Salomoni (University, Research and Digital Agenda) – as shared in the Pact for Jobs and the Climate. The first strategic objective assumed in the Pact is to make Emilia-Romagna a region of knowledge and skills, promoting training and research to generate quality work and fight inequalities. Only through an unprecedented investment in people and their skills and abilities can we innovate our manufacturing and services, while creating good jobs”.

In Emilia-Romagna for the 2021-2027 programming period, various tools are being put in place and implemented, starting with the regional programs of the European Social Fund Plus he was born in European Regional Development Fund.

“We are the first region in Italy to approve a law to attract and retain young talents – add the councilors -, focusing decisively on young people and highly specialized skills. This is how we value the excellence of the research, innovation and training ecosystem. Focusing on skills means building our present and our future”.

To attract and facilitate the presence of international talent, the Region, through Art-ER, has created ‘IT-ER – International Talents in Emilia-Romagna‘, a platform dedicated to foreign students and researchers, as well as young people from Emilia-Romagna by birth or training, residing abroad. The tool accompanies and guides those interested in investing in their training and career in Emilia-Romagna, offering indications for adequate integration: from the visa application to local relations.

The initiatives in Emilia-Romagna

The calendar of scheduled initiatives will be constantly updated on the portal Training and work.

It goes from Motor Valley Fest (11-14 May 2023) a R2B 8 and 9 June 2023: this year’s edition will be dedicated to talents and high skills for innovation, with conferences in collaboration with Wired on digital ecosystems and Big Data and an expo area centered on the enhancement and talent attraction.

A participatory meeting is scheduled for July 2023, organized in collaboration with INDIREto share good practices and planning and promote collaboration and synergy of interventions and funds to make training opportunities abroad increasingly accessible to all, in the logic of maximum inclusion.

And again: the Ecomondo Fair, in November 2023, in which the Region will participate to promote training for green professions; And YOUZ – Generation of ideasthe forum dedicated to dialogue with young people, which this year will see the Caravan stop in the inland and mountainous areas of the region to build policies dedicated to them together, including in terms of guidance and training.

Gianni Boselli