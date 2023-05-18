Home » Motorsport – Toyota in the “Green Hell”
Business

Motorsport – Toyota in the “Green Hell”

by admin
Motorsport – Toyota in the “Green Hell”

mid Groß-Gerau – Toyota is making the 2023 24-hour race an experience for fans: “GR Experience” offers a diverse supporting program from May 19th to 21st, 2023 at the Nürburgring. Toyota Gazoo Racing Team

The ‘Green Hell’ is calling and everyone is there: Eight Toyota racing cars are fighting for points and victories in different classes at this year’s 24-hour race at the Nürburgring.

The “Green Hell” is calling and everyone is there: Eight Toyota racing cars are fighting for points and victories in different classes at this year’s 24-hour race at the Nürburgring. On what is probably the toughest race track in the world, tight curves and hairpin bends, height differences of 300 meters and the notorious Eifel weather have to be mastered – 24 hours a day, day and night.

After the extensively revised Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO has already caused a sensation in various series in recent months, a sextet is now also starting in the long-distance classic. While five vehicles in various expansion stages compete in the hard-fought SP10 class, a sixth GT4 model with synthetic fuel is in the AT class (alternative fuels). In addition, two Corollas will compete in the SP3 class for the Toyota Gazoo Racing Team Thailand powered by Ring Racing.

With a GR Experience Ticket, you have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a sports car and take a test drive with the series models: In the Driving Safety Center 1, you can test the GR Yaris, the GR86 and the GR Supra, among others. After prior registration, only a valid driver’s license is required for participation.

See also  S&P, growth estimates reduced by the prolongation of the war and inflation peaks

Further information on the ticket price for the entire weekend or individual days of the event is available from: [email protected]

HOME PAGE

You may also like

Apple: Your iPhone will soon be able to...

Torremaggiore, the wife of the killer forced to...

War in Ukraine becomes topic at G7 meeting

Walmart: Solid accounts in 1Q and raises EPS...

Hong Kong stocks closed: Hang Seng Index fell...

Psychologist on sexual harassment: Never “just” your hand...

Here is the innovative 3D printing system for...

Market and morality (3)Why we can’t not tradeA...

Neet emergency, Multiversity takes the field: over 1...

S&P 500 hits new 2023 high, debt ceiling...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy