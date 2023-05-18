Motorsport – Toyota in the “Green Hell”

mid Groß-Gerau – Toyota is making the 2023 24-hour race an experience for fans: “GR Experience” offers a diverse supporting program from May 19th to 21st, 2023 at the Nürburgring. Toyota Gazoo Racing Team

The “Green Hell” is calling and everyone is there: Eight Toyota racing cars are fighting for points and victories in different classes at this year’s 24-hour race at the Nürburgring. On what is probably the toughest race track in the world, tight curves and hairpin bends, height differences of 300 meters and the notorious Eifel weather have to be mastered – 24 hours a day, day and night.

After the extensively revised Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO has already caused a sensation in various series in recent months, a sextet is now also starting in the long-distance classic. While five vehicles in various expansion stages compete in the hard-fought SP10 class, a sixth GT4 model with synthetic fuel is in the AT class (alternative fuels). In addition, two Corollas will compete in the SP3 class for the Toyota Gazoo Racing Team Thailand powered by Ring Racing.

With a GR Experience Ticket, you have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a sports car and take a test drive with the series models: In the Driving Safety Center 1, you can test the GR Yaris, the GR86 and the GR Supra, among others. After prior registration, only a valid driver’s license is required for participation.

Further information on the ticket price for the entire weekend or individual days of the event is available from: [email protected]

