Labor market: Fewer vacancies – where it is now becoming more difficult for applicants

BRecruiters – whether they are just starting their careers or have changed jobs – could long believe they were on the winning side in Germany. For more than ten years, the number of job vacancies in the country has mainly been in one direction: it has risen sharply. Most recently – after a short Corona low – ever steeper. Last winter, the Institute for Labor Market and Occupational Research (IAB) reported an all-time high of two million vacancies.

Now, however, the economic downturn is also leaving its mark on the labor market.