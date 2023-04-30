Labor market in April: more unemployed in Berlin, a little less in Brandenburg

While a little more people were unemployed in Berlin in April than in March, the number in Brandenburg has fallen slightly. What both federal states have in common is that the usual spring revival has not yet arrived.

The number of unemployed in Berlin and Brandenburg developed differently in April. In Berlin were in the past month 185.918 people and thus 3,183 more than in the previous month. At the same time, there were 9,201 more than in April of the previous year. The Berlin unemployment rate is currently at 9.2 percent and thus 0.2 percentage points higher than in March.

In Brandenburg the situation on the labor market is somewhat better. Were here in April 78.889 People unemployed, 1,249 fewer than in March, but at the same time 7,783 more than in April of the previous year. The unemployment rate in Brandenburg is currently at 5.9 percent which is 0.1 percent less than in March.

Despite the different developments in unemployment figures in April, Berlin and Brandenburg are united by the fact that the lack of warmer spring weather slowed down the economy somewhat. “The seasonal revival of the labor market in the spring is still a long time coming,” said Ramona Schröder, CEO of the Berlin-Brandenburg regional office of the Federal Employment Agency.

At the same time, she emphasized that the demand for workers in Berlin and Brandenburg is still high. “The number of employees in Berlin has increased by 38,210 or 2.3 percent compared to the previous year. The increase is 1.2 percent above the national average. In Brandenburg the increase is 3,700 or 0.4 percent”, summarizes Schroeder. According to the figures, personnel in Berlin are particularly sought after and hired in the service sector. In Brandenburg, this applies above all to the health and social services.

Broadcast: rbb24 Inforadio, April 28, 2023, 10:20 a.m