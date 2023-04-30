Remove moss on the house wall: simply clean the house facade

Moss can grow anywhere given the right conditions because the spores are always present in the air. Here you will find some methods and home remedies with which you can remove the moss on the house wall.

How to remove moss on the house wall with home remedies

While moss is not harmful to stone or brick, it looks unsightly and can cause permanent discoloration. Find out how you can clean the green covering on the house facade.

Remove green growth with boiling water

One of the best natural ways to get rid of moss and lichen is to use boiling water.

First, take a pot of boiling water and slowly pour it over the damaged areas. Be careful not to pour too much at once to avoid damaging the bricks.

Wait a few minutes for the hot water to soak into the moss and loosen it up.

Then scrub the moss with a brush or broom.

Repeat this process as necessary to completely remove the moss.

Vinegar against moss and lichen on the house facade

Vinegar is an effective remedy for moss, but it is prohibited by law as a weed killer. However, if you want to use it, you should first remove all garden furniture and potted plants that are near the wall of the house. Wear goggles to protect your eyes.

First spray the wall with a high-pressure hose to remove the green film. Spray until most of the moss is gone and remove the fallen pieces.

Fill a spray bottle with undiluted 8 percent vinegar and spray the area until completely saturated. Do not rinse off the vinegar, as its acidity will create an unfavorable environment for the moss. Here’s how you can prevent it from coming back.

Remove moss on the house wall with baking powder and vinegar

Combine the two home remedies to create an excellent cleaning product that will easily get rid of the moss. Vinegar and baking soda eat away at the vegetation, and the liquid dish soap coats the moss, preventing it from breathing.

You need:

250 ml vinegar

120 ml cold water

2 EL Backpulver

1 tsp liquid dish soap

spray bottle

Production and application:

Put water, vinegar, baking soda, and liquid dish soap in a spray bottle and spray any damaged surfaces to start dying the moss.

Repeat spraying every few days or after a rain shower.

The moss should disappear within a week or two.

Clean the facade of the house from algae and moss with cornstarch

Mix 500g of cornstarch, 100g of baking soda and 5L of water to make a paste. Apply the mixture to the house wall or to the individually affected areas. Leave the cornstarch paste on for four hours and then wash it off.

In the case of sensitive facades or sandy plaster, carefully wash off the paste by hand. Use warm water for this, preferably in the early afternoon, so that the facade can then dry well.

Remove green growth with potassium permanganate

Potassium permanganate is actually a wound disinfectant available at the pharmacy that can be used to remove moss.

Put 5 liters of water in a saucepan and bring to the boil.

Mix 500 g of cornstarch with a little water to form a paste.

Then remove the pot from the heat and add 100 g of baking soda, 8 g of potassium permanganate and the cornstarch. Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring constantly.

Don’t use too much potassium permanganate as it can severely stain the walls.

Pour the mixture into a bucket and scrub the house wall with it. Leave it on for four hours, then rinse off with a garden hose or pressure washer.

Remove moss and lichen on house wall with bleach

Bleach can be used to remove all types of green growth as it works well as an herbicide and can kill them. However, it is important to use it sparingly and to take precautions as it can damage skin, clothing and other plants.

Mix one part bleach and one part cold water in a spray bottle and spray the damaged areas. Repeat the process after the house wall has dried and treat daily for the next two weeks until the moss is dead.

Prevent moss formation on the house facade

One of the best ways to solve the moss problems is to prevent moss formation. If moss is growing on your house walls, chances are they got wet somehow.

If you have a sprinkler system, you should adjust it this way because it doesn’t hit the front of the house.

Make sure there are no leaking faucets nearby.

Cut back any branches of shrubs or trees that hang over the garden fence as they provide the cool, moist, and shady conditions that the moss needs to thrive.