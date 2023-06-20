Home » Labor market – new “cooperation plans” planned for recipients of citizenship allowance
Business

Labor market – new “cooperation plans” planned for recipients of citizenship allowance

by admin
Labor market – new “cooperation plans” planned for recipients of citizenship allowance

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Citizens’ allowance recipients should make integration agreements with the job centers with six categories from July 1st. These new cooperation plans are intended to gradually replace the previous integration agreements.

This emerges from the one-page draft for the cooperation plan of the Federal Employment Agency, about which the newspapers of the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Wednesday editions) report. Agreements should therefore be made between the job center and the recipient of the basic income allowance in the following areas: professional goal, short-term interim goal, next steps, support from the job center in the form of offers, additional support from other agencies and “whatever else is important”. Further explanations are given in the draft. For example, in the category “My next steps” it says: “The next steps that we have worked out together are listed here for you, e.g. participation in an application training course.” The explanation in the category “My job center supports me” is: “Here is a list of the offers the job center supports in achieving the common goal, e.g. by covering application costs.” Daniel Terzenbach, board member of the Federal Employment Agency, assured that the language would be easy to understand. “The cooperation plan should be an easy-to-understand red thread on the way to work,” Terzenbach told the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland”. “In the sense of a timetable, it describes the necessary steps that are jointly binding and defined. Simple and understandable language is the basis for trusting cooperation,” says Terzenbach. “The cooperation plan is the first important step in a citizen-oriented and understandable cooperation – clearly arranged on one page. This is the beginning, further letters will also be gradually adapted in terms of language,” he announced.

See also  Company - FDP shakes the schedule for the building energy law

HOME PAGE

You may also like

Labor market – Employees feel more efficient in...

Pierrel: ok to trade Orabloc in Saudi Arabia

Air taxis: licenses already next year? The dream...

Summer is coming: the integrated Italo-Itabus services (train+bus)...

Work – Fake priest is said to elicit...

Mortgages, guarantee fund for under 36s expires in...

Real estate: “This group will not be able...

State entry into Stellantis, Meloni government pressing and...

Salary study: This is how much you can...

Firefighter who died in Rimini, the father publishes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy