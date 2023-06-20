Labor market – new “cooperation plans” planned for recipients of citizenship allowance

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Citizens’ allowance recipients should make integration agreements with the job centers with six categories from July 1st. These new cooperation plans are intended to gradually replace the previous integration agreements.

This emerges from the one-page draft for the cooperation plan of the Federal Employment Agency, about which the newspapers of the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Wednesday editions) report. Agreements should therefore be made between the job center and the recipient of the basic income allowance in the following areas: professional goal, short-term interim goal, next steps, support from the job center in the form of offers, additional support from other agencies and “whatever else is important”. Further explanations are given in the draft. For example, in the category “My next steps” it says: “The next steps that we have worked out together are listed here for you, e.g. participation in an application training course.” The explanation in the category “My job center supports me” is: “Here is a list of the offers the job center supports in achieving the common goal, e.g. by covering application costs.” Daniel Terzenbach, board member of the Federal Employment Agency, assured that the language would be easy to understand. “The cooperation plan should be an easy-to-understand red thread on the way to work,” Terzenbach told the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland”. “In the sense of a timetable, it describes the necessary steps that are jointly binding and defined. Simple and understandable language is the basis for trusting cooperation,” says Terzenbach. “The cooperation plan is the first important step in a citizen-oriented and understandable cooperation – clearly arranged on one page. This is the beginning, further letters will also be gradually adapted in terms of language,” he announced.

