Labor market – “Pro Bahn” calls for an emergency timetable in the event of new strikes

Berlin (German news agency) – Due to the deadlocked collective bargaining between Deutsche Bahn (DB) and the railway workers’ union (EVG), the passenger association “Pro Bahn” warns of impairments to rail traffic during the holiday period and calls for an emergency timetable. “In fact, vacationers run the risk of being affected by a warning strike during their vacation trip, to what extent depends on the duration of the strike and whether it affects all of Germany or just parts of it,” said Detlef Neuss, federal chairman of “Pro Bahn”. “Image” (Friday edition).

The passenger association calls on DB and EVG to continue negotiations. Neuss demands a “strike timetable that maintains a minimum offer” from the DB. This would prevent travelers from being “stranded”. The passenger association obliges the EVG to announce a warning strike in good time so that passengers can prepare for it in good time. CDU transport politician Michael Donth is also in favor of a solution to the collective bargaining conflict. He tells the “Bild” that politicians should not interfere in collective bargaining, even if it is difficult. “At the moment, however, I get the impression that the EVG is perhaps more concerned with itself and with showing its members that it can be as ‘tough’ as ​​its smaller rival union, the GDL.” Because of the “trade union trial of strength” a new possible warning strike would unfortunately feel the passengers and uninvolved companies, so Donth.

EVG recently rejected DB’s tariff offer. This provided for a term of two years with a wage increase of twelve percent for the lower wage groups, ten percent for middle groups and eight percent for the upper wage groups. In addition, there would also be a gradual inflation compensation premium totaling 2,850 euros. The union demands a fixed amount of at least 650 euros per month for a period of one year, or twelve percent for the upper wage groups.

