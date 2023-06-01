stuttgart beat hsv in bundesliga playoff | Sport

HSV was convincingly defeated in the first match of the play-off for the Bundesliga.

A club that has been unsuccessfully trying to return to the elite for five years, from which it had never been relegated, had a place in the elite in its hands.

Celebration of the fans who have already run onto the stadium field in Sandhausen, however, it was short-lived – information quickly arrived that until that round, third-placed Heidenheim scored two goals in stoppage time against Regensburg and sent the former European champions to third position and into the playoffs.

And there – the flood! In the first game of the playoffs, HSV suffered a convincing defeat in a duel with Stuttgart, so they will have a (too) difficult task on their home field to make up for tonight’s loss!

STUTTGART – HSV 3:0 (1:0)

/Mavropanos 1, Vagnoman 51, Girasi 54/

“Schwabe” already scored the leading goal in the first minute and hinted at what kind of evening awaits the visitors, who were beaten three minutes into the second half.

In the 51st and 54th minutes, Josa Vagnoman and Serha Girasi hit the net of the team from Hamburg, and the triumph of the home team could have been more convincing if the Guinean international had been accurate from the penalty spot in the 26th minute.

To make matters worse for the visitors, Ansi Suhonen made sure that he entered the game half an hour before the end, and then received a straight red card after only nine minutes!

The return match will be played on June 5 in Hamburg.

