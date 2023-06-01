Soccer: Stuttgart dominates relegation first leg – sport.ORF.at

Konstantinos Mavropanos put VfB ahead in the first minute, Josha Vagnoman (51′) and Serhou Guirassy (54′) increased shortly after the break. Guirassy had previously awarded a penalty kick for the Swabians in the 27th minute. In the 69th minute, Anssi Suhonen saw the red card for a foul in Hamburg.

In the first half, the dominant Bundesliga club could have scored more goals in front of 47,500 spectators in the sold-out arena. The HSV did not take place offensively for a long time. The traditional Hamburg club, which failed in the relegation to Hertha BSC last year, is threatened with a sixth year in the second division.

Purposeful optimism among HSV players

“It’s hard to put into words,” said a dismayed HSV sports director Jonas Boldt after the game. “Today relatively little worked. Such an achievement, such a result doesn’t make it any easier. That must be a miracle,” said Boldt and had few illusions about the return to the Bundesliga.

Meanwhile, the HSV players practiced optimism. “It’s a tough result, but anyone who knows us knows we’ll keep going. We believe in ourselves. Anything is possible in football,” said goalie Daniel Heuer Fernandes. Captain Sebastian Schonlau took the same line: “There is still a second leg. The opportunity has definitely not increased, but it is still there.”