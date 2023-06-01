Home » TEAF Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of May 31, 2023 Seite 1
OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / The following unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update is provided for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF).As of May 31, 2023, the company's unaudited …

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2023 / The following unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update is provided for Ecofin
Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF).

As of May 31, 2023, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $238.5 million and its unaudited net asset value was $210.1 million, or $15.57 per share.

