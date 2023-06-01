Diabetes therapy according to five types of disease | News.at

In the future, diabetes should not only be divided into types 1 and 2, but into five subtypes – each with its own therapies, according to researchers at the German Diabetes Center in Düsseldorf. They have developed a tool to be able to assign the types.
For a “precision diabetology”, a tailor-made management of people with diabetes depending on the assignment to one of the five new diabetes subtypes is being researched. So far, however, there are only approaches to a specific treatment depending on the subtype. Another goal is to be able to identify the risk of developing specific diabetes-related diseases and complications at an early stage, depending on the subtype.
The researchers identified the following five defined subtypes:
Subtyp 1: Severe autoimmune diabetes (SAID) essentially corresponds to type 1 diabetes.
Subtyp 2: Severe insulin-deficient diabetes (SIDD) is similar in characteristics to SAID, but lacks diabetes-associated antibodies.
Subtyp 3: Severe insulin-resistant diabetes (SIRD) is characterized by pronounced insulin resistance and obesity.
Subtyp 4: Mild obesity-related diabetes (MOD) is usually characterized by being overweight, which is accompanied by reduced insulin resistance.
Subtyp 5: Mild age-related diabetes (MARD) is characterized by a later onset of the disease with a slightly elevated BMI and HbA1c value (long-term glucose value).
info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.
info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.
info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.
Add the theme to your themes.