Labor market – survey: Generation 50 plus wants to continue working despite retirement

Berlin (German news agency) – According to a study, almost half of the over-50s want to continue working at least part-time despite retiring in old age. This is shown by a job market survey by the Königsteiner Group, which is reported in the newspapers of the Funke media group (Tuesday edition).

According to this, 43 percent of those surveyed plan to continue working part-time even after they retire. 41 percent tend towards a mini-job on a EUR 520 basis. For 17 percent, a full-time job is even an option. 15 percent state that they want to continue working in their own business.

10 percent can imagine volunteering. Multiple entries were possible. The over-50 generation is pessimistic when it comes to a shift in the retirement age: 58 percent assume that the retirement age will be raised to 70 in the next three to eight years. In February 2023, the Cologne-based market research company Bilendi surveyed 1,094 employed people nationwide between the ages of 50 and 65 (average age: 56.3 years) on behalf of the Königsteiner Group.

Half of the respondents were academics and half were non-academics. All participants were employed at the time of the survey.

