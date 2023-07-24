Vitamin C, what are the foods to fill it up: how much should we take per day?

What foods to eat to fill up on Vitamin C? Here is a list of foods to not have vitamin deficiencies.

Vitamin C is very important for the correct functioning of the organism and the psyche, for this reason it is necessary to introduce the right quantities every day. Not only does it have a strong antioxidant action and allows the immune and hormonal nervous system to function correctly, but it is also capable of counteracting free radicals, maintaining the health of bones, skin and hair unaltered, it is necessary in metabolic processes and, finally, it is of fundamental importance for the absorption of iron.

Which foods contain the highest concentration of Vitamin C? Lots of people are asking! Here then is a list of foods with a high rate of ascorbic acid. The concentration of Vitamin C varies according to the peculiar characteristics of the food, its state of conservation, maturation and the treatment to which it is subjected.

Having a Vitamin C deficiency can cause scurvy

Undoubtedly the highest levels of Vitamin C are contained in some fresh fruits. So let’s talk about the citrus fruits, kiwis, strawberries, cherries and pineapple etc. It is also present in some vegetables fresh such as broccoli, spinach, radicchio, lettuce. And even in vegetables, such as broccoli, peppers, tomatoes, cabbage, and in tubers such as new potatoes. So it is necessary to introduce at least 10mg of Vitamin C in the adult, to prevent the onset of the scurvy. But what is it about?

What you risk if there is a lack of Vitamin C (tantasalute.it)

It is known to be one of the oldest diseases in the world, but the origin was discovered only in 1932, and it is caused by the lack of ascorbic acid, better known as Vitamin C. It is a condition that can also affect children between 16 and 8 months fed only with pasteurized milk or cow’s milk, while the incidence of its appearance is almost absent in infants fed with mother’s milk, because there is a percentage of Vitamin C. But how does the disease manifest itself?

As for i symptoms they are various and many. But most people experiment digestive disorders, bleeding, anemia and skin discomfort. Some patients suffering from this disease also complain inflamed gums, weak teeth, joint pain and some psychological problems such as depression or hypochondria.

The therapy for this disease must be prescribed by the doctor and generally the introduction of an adequate dose of Vitamin C is sufficient. But it is always to contact the professional promptly and stick to his diagnosis.

