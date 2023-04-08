Dhe US ambassador in Bern, Scott Miller, recently even claimed that the country was in the “worst crisis since the Second World War”. He may have exaggerated that. The fall of the bank undoubtedly shook national consciousness. After all, the banking business was considered a world-class parade discipline. What remains now are clocks. And chocolate.

Läderach seems to be a model company: in less than 20 years, the family business has transformed itself from an unknown contract manufacturer for other manufacturers into a premium brand that is in demand worldwide.