Lamborghini celebrates its 60th anniversary at Lamborghini Day UK

More than 380 Lamborghinis gathered on the Silverstone circuit to celebrate “Lamborghini Day”,

or the day dedicated to official celebrations in 60th Anniversary UK of the birth of the brand. In addition to attending the official presentation on British soil of the new Lamborghini Revuelto[1]the first hybrid Lamborghini, guests arrived at the Silverstone circuit for an exclusive parade of over 380 Lamborghinis on the Formula 1 circuit, a new historic record for the brand that brought the largest number of cars ever onto the track at the same time.

The cars departed from 11 dealerships across the UK in as many Bull Run groups with destination the Silverstone circuit, in Northamptonshire, where they were welcomed by the Automobili Lamborghini board. The Chairman and CEO, Stephan Winkelmann, the Chief Technical Officer, Rouven Mohr, the Head of Design, Mitja Borkert and the Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Federico Foschini, presented the guests the new Lamborghini Revuelto, the first V12 hybrid super sports car . With a power of 1015 HP released by a naturally aspirated V12 engine combined with three other electric motors, the Revuelto is the first High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV).

