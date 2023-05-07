Reforms, Tajani’s promise: we will go ahead even without the opposition

In the next few hours, the government will listen to the opposition’s proposals, seeking a common ground, in the belief that everyone must participate in writing the rules, but then it will go ahead. Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani explained it, judging a possible “Aventine Hill” an error: “The best recipe must be found together, majority and opposition”, he began, but “enough with unelected governments. Reforms are part of our agenda. If the opposition says no, we will go ahead, then there will be referendums and the citizens will decide”. Presidentialism will be on the table, a point in first place in the centre-right’s electoral program on reforms. And according to Tajani “perhaps the premiership could be the most welcome solution by the majority of the forces in Parliament”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will make an initial reconnaissance with the leaders of the opposition. But the Regions are also forcefully asking for a convocation. Massimiliano Fedriga, on behalf of the Conference of the Regions, wrote to Prime Minister Meloni warning that “to better face the extraordinary challenges awaiting the country”, it will be necessary “the contribution of all the constituent bodies of the Republic”. It is necessary “to overcome the critical issues that cyclically affect the institutional system”, wrote Fedriga, underlining that “the overlapping of regulatory interventions that are not always coordinated, together with the non-approval of the constitutional reform bills have generated considerable critical issues especially in the area of ​​governance territorial”.

The Democratic Party, which has always been against both the hypothesis of direct election of the Head of State and of the Prime Minister, will bring together the secretariat, as announced in recent days by Elly Schlein. A drop point on the direct election of the head of government could find agreement, however, the Third Pole. The leader of Azione, Carlo Calenda, will propose “the priorities of our electoral programme, which take up many points of the 2016 referendum”: more powers for the prime minister but also a unicameral system (a point which does not appear in the centre-right programme), reorganization of federalism, starting, however, from the conviction that the «Head of State cannot be touched». The leader of the M5S, Giuseppe Conte, is clearly opposed to the premiership, for whom with «a head of government elected by the citizens we distort the functions of the head of state. He would be a figure who goes to cut ribbons at ceremonies, nothing more». Conte’s premise is that for a “constituent season” we need “a climate of social cohesion, not divisive. But this government is already doing it very badly ». We will certainly sit at the table, continues Conte (not clarifying whether he too will be at the meeting, given that he will be in Brescia on Wednesday for the Covid investigation), we want to start from a shared diagnosis and then discuss the remedies. The Movement’s proposal starts from “some targeted tweaks”, explains Senator Alessandra Maiorino: constructive distrust, the power for the prime minister to revoke ministers and a strengthening of the role of Parliament. Before discussing the form of government, the secretary of +Europe, Riccardo Magi, instead asks for a constituent assembly to be elected ad hoc, perhaps on an election day with the Europeans, then “no to the presidential election at all costs”.