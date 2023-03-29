Lamborghini Reveuto, all the photos of the new V12 plug-in supercar Photogallery30 photos View

Lamborghini Revuelto: technical characteristics and powertrain

The new hypercar combines a new 825 hp 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 internal combustion engine, proudly visible from the outside, with three other 140 kW electric engines (approximately 190 hp).

Two electric motors are placed at the front and deliver drive to the front end. The new V12 engine, known as the L545, weighs just 218 kg, 17 less than the one currently used in the Aventador. While the two electric motors, which drive the front wheels, are of the cooled axial flow type. In addition to these two electric motors, a third motor (always electric) is also offered in the Revuelto, fitted to the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission which is being offered for the first time on a 12-cylinder Lamborghini.

The three electric motors are powered, as mentioned, by a 4500W/kg lithium-ion battery positioned under the central tunnel, which allows the new Lamborghini to be driven even in electric mode. And if more grip is needed in electric mode, the third rear electric motor also comes into operation. This shows how the Lamborghini can travel with four-wheel drive with zero emissions.

Lamborghini Revuelto: lightweight carbon frame

The frame is made of carbon and allows the Revuelto to become, with its 1.75 kg/hp, the Lamborghini with the best weight/power ratio ever made by the bull’s house. The low weight and power of the “electrified” V12 engine allow it to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds and reach a top speed of no less than 350 km/h.

In addition to the carbon fiber monocoque, this chassis, renamed “monofuelage”, features the so-called Forged Composites, a front part of the chassis made of a special material composed of short-fiber carbon in a resin bath, which Lamborghini has already used since 2008 for some applications. structural.