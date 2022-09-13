Lange Construction Steel Daily Inventory: Market Price Fluctuations Strengthened, Transactions Can Still Be

Billet price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on September 13, the basis difference between the base price of HBIS 4040 yuan and the billet 3720 yuan was 320 yuan, an increase of 20 yuan from the previous trading day.

Futures basis: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, on September 13, the base price of Zhongtian thread was 4020 yuan and the basis of the main futures thread closing at 3794 yuan was 226 yuan, an increase of 15 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On September 13, the domestic construction steel market price fluctuated stronger; the dominant market, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin fluctuated stronger.According to the monitoring data of Lange Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of Ф6.0mm high line in key domestic cities is 4,503 yuan, up 11 yuan from the previous trading day; domestic key cities are Ф25mm grade 3RebarThe average price was 4,095 yuan, up 13 yuan from the previous trading day. In terms of leading cities: Beijing High Line (6mm) is 4,890 yuan, up 20 yuan; mainstream 3-grade rebar (25mm) is 4,090 yuan, up 60 yuan; Shanghai high-speed wire is 4,510 yuan, stable; 3-grade rebar is 3,970 yuan, Hold steady.

The market opened today, and the market price fluctuated stronger. It is understood that the market price in Beijing has risen today, the mainstream price of thread is 4,020 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 10,400 tons. Today, the market price of mainstream building materials resources in Hangzhou has risen, and Zhongtian Daily has reported 4,020 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Steel Network, on September 13, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 16,950 tons, a decrease of 800 tons from the previous trading day, and the demand was average. Mainstream prices in Guangzhou market rose today. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4240-4260 yuan in Shaoxiang and Guangdong, 4210-4240 yuan in Liugang Wangang, and 4190-4200 yuan in Hegang Xilin. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions may fluctuate within a narrow range on September 14.

