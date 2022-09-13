Securities Times Network News, according to CCTV Financial News, on September 12, local time, the global education ranking agency “U.S. News and World Report” magazine released the latest “2023 American University Rankings”. Affected by the previous data fraud scandal, Columbia University’s ranking The ranking has dropped from the second place last year to the 18th place. At the same time, according to a report by CNN on the 12th, Columbia University has issued a statement admitting that the ranking data is falsified. There are two data errors mentioned in the statement. One is the class size. The updated data from Columbia University shows that the proportion of the class with less than 20 students is 57%, while the previous submission is 83%; the second is the proportion of full-time professors with doctoral degrees. The percentage of full-time professors with a doctorate is 95.3% after the update, compared to 100% in the previous data submitted for ranking reference.