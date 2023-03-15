Lange Construction Steel Daily Inventory: The market price drops slightly and the overall demand is average

Billet snail price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on March 15, the base price of Hegang’s screw thread was 4,250 yuan and the steel billet was 4,050 yuan, and the base price was 200 yuan, an increase of 10 yuan from the previous trading day.

Futures-to-current basis: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, on March 15, the base price of Zhongtian thread was 4,370 yuan and the main futures closed at 4,332 yuan. The basis was 38 yuan, an increase of 11 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On March 15, the domestic construction steel market price dropped slightly; leading markets, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin dropped slightly.According to the monitoring data of the Lange Iron and Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of the Ф6.0mm high line in key domestic cities is 4798 yuan, a decrease of 12 yuan from the previous trading day;RebarThe average price is 4363 yuan, down 12 yuan from the previous trading day. Leading cities: Beijing high line (6mm) 5200 yuan, down 10 yuan; third-grade rebar (25mm) mainstream specification 4320 yuan, up 20 yuan; Shanghai market high line 4850 yuan, down 20 yuan; third-grade rebar 4370 yuan , up 20 yuan.

The market opened today, and the market price fell slightly. It is understood that the market price in Beijing has dropped today, the mainstream price of thread is 4250 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 7000 tons. Today, the market price of mainstream resources of building materials in Hangzhou has dropped, and Zhongtian reported 4370 yuan. According to statistics from Lange Iron and Steel Network, on March 15, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 13,750 tons, a decrease of 5,550 tons from the previous trading day. The mainstream price in the Guangzhou market remained stable today. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4,400-4,410 yuan in Shaoxiang, Guangdong, 4,480-4,500 yuan (pounds) in Liugang Wangang, and 4,470-4,480 yuan (pounds) in Xilin, Hebei Iron and Steel. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions may fluctuate on March 16.

