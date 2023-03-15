Nanfang Net News (Reporter/Liang Xifan) On March 15, the Provincial Department of Justice held a meeting of the party committee to earnestly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the National Two Sessions and the spirit of the National Two Sessions, and convey the learning from the Party Group Meeting of the Ministry of Justice and the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee. Enlarge the meeting, the province conveys and implements the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the spirit of the National Two Sessions Spirit Cadre Conference, and studies the implementation opinions of the provincial departments. Chen Xudong, secretary of the party committee and director of the department, presided over the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that the two sessions of the country, which have just been successfully concluded, are an important meeting held in the first year of fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech pointed out the direction of progress and provided fundamental guidelines for doing a good job in all aspects of work at present and in the future. The province’s judicial administration system should take the study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the spirit of the National Two Sessions as an important political task, combine it with the study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee, and fully understand the National Two Sessions The fruitful results achieved have effectively unified thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the General Secretary and the Party Central Committee, and further strengthened the political consciousness of loyally supporting the “two establishments” and resolutely achieving the “two maintenances”. With a down-to-earth work style, do a good job in the implementation of various tasks, and strive to create a new situation of comprehensively governing the province by law and high-quality development of judicial administration.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to firmly grasp the primary task of high-quality development, deeply practice Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law, fully implement the “one plan and two outlines” for the construction of the rule of law, adhere to integrity and innovation, continuously improve and innovate working ideas, mechanisms and concepts, and identify legal services Guarantee the focus and breakthrough of building a new development pattern, use closer and more precise work measures to better serve the construction of a safe Guangdong and rule of law Guangdong, and provide a strong legal guarantee for the practice and exploration of Chinese-style modernization in Guangdong. It is necessary to closely integrate with the actual situation, pay close attention to implementation, and use the rule of law to ensure that the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area will become a world-class bay area and a model of high-quality development, so as to promote the construction of a law-based government and promote law-based administration to help create a stable, fair, transparent, and predictable rule of law. Business environment, empowering Guangdong’s manufacturing industry with high-quality productive legal services, and steadily promoting the opening up of rules, regulations, management, standards and other systems by strengthening the rule of law related to foreign affairs, helping Guangdong to be at the forefront of the country in the new journey, Create new brilliance. It is necessary to actively study, publicize and implement the revised Legislative Law, further improve the legislative work mechanism in light of the reality of the government’s legislative work, increase legislation in key areas, emerging areas, and people’s livelihood areas, uphold and develop people’s democracy throughout the process, and promote good laws to promote development, Guarantee good governance. We must firmly grasp that “the people have expectations and the government has something to do”, vigorously promote the style of investigation and research, go deep into the grassroots to ask the people’s needs and plans, and effectively improve the work style, change the work concept, and improve the work level. We must unswervingly promote Guangdong’s judicial administrative system to strictly govern the party in an all-round way, do a good job in the construction of a clean and honest government and the fight against corruption in the whole system, and carry out the study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics according to the deployment, and persevere in forging loyalty, cleanness and responsibility The iron army of judicial administration provides a strong guarantee for the high-quality development of judicial administration.