Municipality of Naples – Weather alert for adverse weather phenomena due to winds and sea expected from 2.00 pm on 15 March 2023 and until 8.00 pm on 16 March 2023, unless further assessments are made

City parks will be closed for the duration of the alert.

The Bagnoli jetty is forbidden as well as access to the city’s public beaches.

Relevant phenomena:

Locally strong northerly winds, with gusts.
Rough or locally very rough sea, with possible storm surges along the exposed coasts

ALERT level:


VERDE

Rules of conduct in the event of a weather alert for strong gusts of wind

Be careful near trees and vertical structures for any falling branches, trees, poles, signs or scaffolding and, in any case, report any precarious stability of these elements even in ordinary situations, notifying the emergency numbers 112, 113, 115

Do not park in areas close to scaffolding or trees. Secure the scaffolding by eliminating the sail effect of the canvas guards positioned for protection purposes.

Permanently secure or remove mobile elements from windows and balconiessuch as plants, roofing, temporary structures or any object that can be blown away by the wind

– Observe detail be careful when traveling, limiting them to what is strictly necessary

Specification of the “Areas of Interest”:

Zone 1: Piana Campana, Naples, Islands, Vesuvian area;
zone 2: Alto Volturno and Matese;
zone 3: Sorrento-Amalfi Peninsula, Monti di Sarno and Monti Picentini;
zone 4: Upper Irpinia and Sannio;
zone 5: Tusciano and Alto Sele;
zone 6: Piana Sele and Alto Cilento;
Zone 7: Tanagro;
Zone 8: Lower Cilento.

