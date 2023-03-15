City parks will be closed for the duration of the alert.



The Bagnoli jetty is forbidden as well as access to the city’s public beaches.

Be careful near trees and vertical structures for any falling branches, trees, poles, signs or scaffolding and, in any case, report any precarious stability of these elements even in ordinary situations, notifying the emergency numbers 112, 113, 115 for any falling branches, trees, poles, signs or scaffolding and, in any case, report any precarious stability of these elements even in ordinary situations, notifying the emergency numbers 112, 113, 115 – Do not park in areas close to scaffolding or trees. Secure the scaffolding by eliminating the sail effect of the canvas guards positioned for protection purposes.

such as plants, roofing, temporary structures or any object that can be blown away by the wind

– Observe detail be careful when traveling, limiting them to what is strictly necessary