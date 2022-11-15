Lange construction steel daily inventory: market price is mainly stable, transaction demand is acceptable

Billet price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on November 15, the basis difference between the base price of HBIS 3660 yuan and the billet 3520 yuan was 140 yuan, an increase of 20 yuan compared with the previous trading day.

Futures basis: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, the basis difference between the base price of Zhongtian thread at 3800 yuan and the closing price of the main future thread at 3692 yuan on November 15 was 108 yuan, a decrease of 34 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On November 15, the domestic construction steel market price was mainly stable; the dominant market, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou and Tianjin were mainly stable.According to the monitoring data of Lange Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of Ф6.0mm high line in key domestic cities is 4,406 yuan, up 7 yuan from the previous trading day; domestic key cities are Ф25mm grade 3RebarThe average price was 3865 yuan, up 4 yuan from the previous trading day. In terms of leading cities: Beijing High Line (6mm) is 4,720 yuan, up 20 yuan; the mainstream specification of three-grade rebar (25mm) is 3,730 yuan, up 20 yuan; Shanghai market high-speed line is 4,550 yuan, up 40 yuan; three-grade rebar is 3,770 yuan , up 10 yuan.

The market opened today, and the market price is mainly stable. It is understood that the market price in Beijing has risen today, the mainstream price of thread is 3,660 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 11,000 tons. Today, the market price of Hangzhou’s building materials mainstream resources rose, and Zhongtian reported 3,800 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Steel Network, on November 15, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 22,100 tons, an increase of 1,700 tons compared with the previous trading day, and the demand was acceptable. The mainstream prices in the Guangzhou market remained stable today. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4030-4040 yuan in Shaoxiang and Guangdong, 3980-4020 yuan in Liugang Wangang, and 3960-3980 yuan in Hegang Xilin. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market will run in shock on November 16.

