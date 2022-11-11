Home Business Lange futures current closing report: thread futures fluctuated and rose slightly, market demand is better | Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Lange futures current closing report: thread futures fluctuated and rose slightly, market demand is better

Lange futures current closing report: thread futures fluctuated and rose slightly, market demand is better | Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Lange futures report: thread futures show a slight rise in shock, market demand is better

Closing overview of black commodity futures: On November 11, the main thread 2301 closed at 3637, up 89 points, or 2.51%, and reduced positions by 45,900 lots;hot rollThe main force 2301 closed at 3720, down 77 points, or 2.11%, and Masukura 10,700 lots;iron oreShizhuli 2301 closed at 708.5, up 34.0 points, or 5.04%, with a Masukura of 1,300 lots;cokeThe main force 2301 closed at 2696.0, up 103.0 points, or 3.97%, and Masukura was 9,000 lots.

[Sichuan: Orderly withdraw from excess and backward production capacity and steadily promote energy conservation and carbon reduction in key industries such as steel and electrolytic aluminum]The Sichuan Provincial Department of Ecology and Environment recently issued the “Sichuan Province Carbon Market Capability Improvement Action Plan”, which mentioned that exploring the development of carbon emissions and online monitoring of energy consumption, orderly promote qualified enterprises in key industries such as thermal power and iron and steel to carry out pilot projects of greenhouse gas emission monitoring and assessment focusing on carbon dioxide emission concentration and flue gas flow, and strengthen the construction of online monitoring systems for energy consumption of key energy-consuming units and application. Resolutely curb the blind development of projects with high energy consumption, high emission and low level, promote the classified disposal of “two high and one low” projects, explore and carry out carbon emission impact assessment, and orderly withdraw and eliminate excess and backward production capacity.Steady promotion of steel, electrolytic aluminum, cement, slabGlass, oil refining, ethylene, synthetic ammonia, calcium carbide and other key industries energy conservation and carbon reduction actions. By 2025, ensure that the proportion of production capacity in key areas reaching the benchmark level of energy efficiency exceeds 30%.

According to the statistics of Lange Steel, 11 building materials traders in Shanghai shipped a total of 20,116 tons on November 11, an increase of 8,096 tons compared with the previous trading day, and the transaction was good. 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 20,450 tons, an increase of 6,300 tons from the previous trading day, and the demand was acceptable. In the Guangzhou market, Shaogang has risen by 30 yuan. The current mainstream prices of first-line resources are: Shaoxiang Yue 4010-4020, Liugang Wangang 3950-3970, Hegang Xilin 3930-3950. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market will fluctuate strongly in the next trading day.

