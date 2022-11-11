Remember the Nike Air Force 1 Mid with the “Double Tearable Design” that debuted last time? In order to further showcase the shoes with a unique concept of deconstruction and destruction, this time, Bajowoo, the head of the Korean avant-garde fashion brand 99%IS-, is the creative director, and cooperates with the famous Japanese selection shop GR8 to create a customized version of this model and release a series of Image photo video.

Under the direction of Bajowoo, the two pairs of Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Pearl White” and “Summit White” are further interpreted with subcultural textures, using 99% IS- and Bajowoo’s unique street punk style, which is different from the official one. In this regard, Bajowoo said: “I think from the feeling of this pair of shoes, what kind of people will wear this pair of shoes, and then extend to think about the way they walk, the impression they give, etc.”

In addition to the film, Bajowoo has re-processed shoes to bring customized versions, designed the range of navy blue bases with an aesthetic vision, and even added a unique 99% IS-original strap system to reveal their personal characteristics through the shoes.

Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Pearl White” and “Summit White” have been listed on the Nike SNKRS in Korea, priced at ₩159,000 won; and the 99% IS- Bajowoo x GR8 customized version is expected to be released on November 12. On the same day, it will also land in Japan to hold a customized event.