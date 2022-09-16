Lange futures current closing report: thread futures fluctuated and down market transactions were generally

Closing overview of black commodity futures: On September 16, the main thread 2301 closed at 3686, down 61 points, or 1.63%, and Masukura 24,900 lots;hot rollThe main force 2301 closed at 3758, down 51 points, or 1.34%, and Masukura 25,000 lots;iron oreShizhuli 2301 closed at 715.0, down 9.0 points, or 1.24%, and lightened up 15,400 lots;cokeThe main force 2301 closed at 2622.0, up 2.5 points, or 0.10%, and lightened up 140 lots.

[Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: The carbon peaking plan for non-ferrous metals and building materials industries will be released and implemented in the near future]Feng Meng, deputy director of the Raw Materials Industry Department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said at the press conference today that according to the overall deployment of carbon peaking and carbon neutralization, industrial and information technology The Ministry took the lead in formulating the carbon peaking plan for the non-ferrous metal and building materials industries, which is planned to be released and implemented in the near future; at the same time, it cooperated with the formulation of the carbon peaking implementation plan for the petrochemical chemical industry and steel industry.

According to the statistics of Lange Steel, on September 16, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 22,900 tons, an increase of 3,320 tons from the previous trading day, and the demand was acceptable. 11 building materials traders in Shanghai shipped a total of 13,000 tons, an increase of 4,250 tons from the previous trading day, and the demand was weak. In the Guangzhou market, the price of Shaogang dropped by 50 yuan. At present, the mainstream prices of first-line resources are: 4190-4200 yuan in Shaoxiang and Guangdong, 4150-4190 yuan in Liugang Wangang, and 4130-4140 yuan in Hegang Xilin. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions or prices will remain stable in the next trading day.

