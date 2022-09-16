Source Title: Oriental Love, World View – SHANG XIA Announces the Appointment of Home Furnishing Creative Director

Shanghai, September 15, 2022 SHANG XIA announced a new personnel appointment today. Mr. Sun Xinxi will serve as the creative director of SHANG XIA, responsible for the product development and brand development strategy of SHANG XIA. Mr. Sun Xinxi has nearly two decades of experience in the media industry, and has served as editorial director and chief content officer for well-known home design media for the past eight years. At a time when the importance of diverse cooperation and creativity is becoming more and more prominent, SHANG XIA has pioneered the invitation of media people to serve as creative directors of home furnishing. Advantages and new situation. SHANG XIA’s vision in the field of art and life will be jointly promoted by fashion creative director Yang Li, and the new home furnishing creative director Sun Xinxi. Under the leadership of CEO Ms. Wu Chen, with strong creative leadership, SHANG XIA has already Well prepared for the future. As a senior media person, Mr. Sun Xinxi has worked in the international home design media for nearly 20 years, witnessing and promoting the development of the contemporary Chinese home design field, and is also a senior expert judge and consultant for several international design awards. His profound professional background in design and broad global vision endow him with a forward-looking perspective, keen insight into industry trends, leadership in the media in the home design industry, and influence in the designer field. The capabilities of the creative design team. In addition, in the process of transforming traditional media to new media, he led media reform with pioneering thinking, paid attention to professional fields and younger trends, diversified and cross-border, and expanded digital media platform innovative products. In the process of leading the successful development of brand commercialization He has also demonstrated outstanding business innovation capabilities. He has led and spread through media platforms and curatorial activities a series of cultural projects integrating oriental aesthetics into contemporary design, such as “Oriental Gene”, “Oriental Love, World View” and “Oriental Fusion”, which echo the brand vision of SHANG XIA. , and he also serves as the brand’s chief strategy officer, which will effectively promote the development of SHANG XIA’s future brand strategy, and further strengthen the brand’s communication and influence in breadth and depth. With the further development of the new chapter of the brand, SHANG XIA will continue to integrate traditional Chinese culture and craftsmanship with excellent contemporary design. On the basis of globalization laid before, it will continue to expand its customer base with contemporary creativity and the essence of Chinese culture. In September 2022, SHANG XIA will release the 2023 spring and summer fashion series designed by Yang Li at Paris Fashion Week, continuing to interpret the brand’s understanding of traditional Chinese culture and handicrafts in fashion. In April 2023, the SHANG XIA upper and lower home furnishing series designed by Mr. Sun Xinxi will also be newly launched, carefully presenting many charming items with excellent texture, highlighting the brand connotation of “diversity and authenticity” of SHANG XIA upper and lower – this kind of from The styles and cultures born from opposition and harmony are deeply rooted in traditional Chinese culture and truly reflect the world we live in today. “SHANG XIA is based on the new aesthetics of contemporary Chinese fashion and life, and is one of the brands that best represents the spirit of contemporary China. I always believe that it is our responsibility to create an international brand rooted in Chinese tradition, facing the world and belonging to contemporary China. Mr. Sun Xinxi said, “Removing the identity of a media person and returning to the origin of design is a challenge, but it is also a new beginning of my career pursuit. Working together with a talented team, I am full of expectations. At the same time, I am also deeply honored to start this new journey with SHANG XIA and contribute my experience, wisdom and creativity to participate in the exciting future development of SHANG XIA.” Ms. Wu Chen, CEO of SHANG XIA, said: “As a leader in the media industry, Mr. Sun Xinxi has shown distinctive personal characteristics such as professionalism, creativity, and foresight. Young consumers recognize, understand and explore the cultural confidence of contemporary oriental aesthetics. This value is closely aligned with the core DNA of SHANG XIA. I believe he will use his media experience with the broad vision and sharp eyes he has cultivated over the years. In the future product development and brand communication of SHANG XIA.” Ms. Suzanne Heywood, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SHANG XIA and Managing Director of Exor Group, also highly affirmed Mr. Sun Xinxi’s ability: “As the editorial director of the international first-line home furnishing media and a judge of many international awards for many years, he has a strong appreciation for the global industry. There is no doubt about his insight into development trends and the sensitive points of the audience. While synchronizing with international trends, his continuous attention to international and domestic outstanding design projects has also sharpened Mr. Sun Xinxi’s unique industry acumen and extraordinary discernment. This valuable international perspective is integrated into a new chapter throughout SHANG XIA and will continue to drive future brand development." This new personnel appointment shows SHANG XIA's new attitude of unswerving, courageous and innovative, and reflects the brand's ambitious strategy of making cutting-edge and diversified layouts for the future. In the new chapter of the brand, SHANG XIA has fully prepared for the grand vision of further developing the field of art and life, and with full determination and strategy, has taken a more solid step towards the goal of becoming a global brand in the field of fashion and lifestyle . About Mr. Leon Sun Mr. Sun Xinxi graduated from the School of Fashion, Donghua University, Shanghai, majoring in visual communication. He has been engaged in media in the home design industry for nearly 20 years. He is one of the most senior professional media professionals in China, and has rich experience in the media industry and brand management. From 2014 to 2022, he served as the editorial director and chief content officer of the Chinese version of the international first-line home design media “ELLE DECORATION Home Gallery”. With content and creativity as the core, he established a new media business thinking and business map, and led the media platform from traditional media. Successful transformation and business breakthrough. Through the management of magazines, new media, new media market, commercial marketing and other teams, expand the scope of brand products and audience fields, create new media products that lead the market, launch new IP based on the professional field of design and the field of art, and compile “China Interior Design”. Design Yearbook”, published the “ELLE DECO Design Gallery” website, expanded brand mini-programs, tapped the influence and commercial space of the design profession, and edited series of publications such as “Oriental Aesthetics Trilogy”, in-depth research on oriental culture. From 2011 to 2014, he served as the visual director of the founding publication of the “AD Andi” brand. While visually presenting the brand genes from the content, he sought the visual language combined with localization in China, and the direction of the brand’s commercial style. Years of media experience have enriched his industry expertise and media communication influence. At the same time, Mr. Sun Xinxi brought the latest information and trends of international design into the Chinese market, and actively promoted the development of the domestic home furnishing and design industry. With his professional ability and influence, Mr. Sun has been invited to serve as a judge of many international professional design awards around the world. Consultants, such as: serving as the only professional media person in China as a judge of the German Red Dot Design Award and ambassador in China for five consecutive years, as a judge of the French DNA Design Award, and participating in the AkzoNobel/AkzoNobel in the Netherlands for three consecutive years as an expert. Color Future global home furnishing global color trend forecast and research, co-initiator and vice chairman of the jury of China Furniture Design Gold Idea Design Award, judge of China CGD Contemporary Good Design Award, etc. In addition, Mr. Sun Xinxi has many years of experience Lai also served as the curator of Shanghai Xintiandi Design Festival and many home design exhibitions. In the future, as the new home furnishing creative director and chief strategy officer of SHANG XIA, Mr. Sun Xinxi will work together with fashion creative director Yang Li and the team to push SHANG XIA to a new level under the leadership of CEO Ms. Wu Chen. brand height. About SHANG XIA Shang Xia Since the birth of SHANG XIA in 2010, the brand has always created a unique Chinese way of life with modern and innovative design. The opposition between “up” and “down” constitutes the name of SHANG XIA. Contains the core value of the brand. As such, SHANG XIA also represents a style and culture born from opposition and harmony, deeply rooted in Chinese heritage, and truly reflecting the world we live in today. SHANG XIA has created an “arbitrary door” with the brand philosophy, connecting tradition and innovation, offline and online, China and the West, past and future, philosophy and nature, reunion and carnival in the unity of opposites… Spirit, inject a steady stream of inspiration into SHANG XIA products, from home, furniture, tea to ready-to-wear, leather goods and accessories. In the past ten years, a series of creations by SHANG XIA have been highly praised around the world, attracting the permanent collection of many famous museums around the world such as the British Museum, favored by many international auction houses such as Christie’s, and have also received authoritative media and opinions. Leader’s praise and affirmation.

